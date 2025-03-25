CSIRO study finds high degree of variability in carbon stocks after grazing exclusion
Published 08:03 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 08:03 on March 25, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
A CSIRO study published this week has found it is difficult to predict whether excluding grazing livestock can reliably boost carbon stocks in woody vegetation, raising further questions over Australia’s human-induced regeneration (HIR) carbon credit method.
A CSIRO study published this week has found it is difficult to predict whether excluding grazing livestock can reliably boost carbon stocks in woody vegetation, raising further questions over Australia’s human-induced regeneration (HIR) carbon credit method.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.