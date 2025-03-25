Vietnam to roll out ETS in three phases
Published 07:56 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 09:37 on March 25, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Vietnam is set to implement its emissions trading system (ETS) targeting high-emitting industries in three phases, with an approach that balances carbon cuts with international market competitiveness, senior government officials were quoted saying in local media reports this week.
Vietnam is set to implement its emissions trading system (ETS) targeting high-emitting industries in three phases, with an approach that balances carbon cuts with international market competitiveness, senior government officials were quoted saying in local media reports this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.