Asia Pacific > NZ dairy firm continues to slash Scope 1 and 2 emissions

NZ dairy firm continues to slash Scope 1 and 2 emissions

Published 03:32 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:53 on March 25, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

Operational emissions at a major dairy producer in New Zealand continued to fall in FY24, while its Scope 3 emissions crept up.
Operational emissions at a major dairy producer in New Zealand continued to fall in FY24, while its Scope 3 emissions crept up.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.