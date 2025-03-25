Asia Pacific > Indonesia has seen $1.1 bln allocated through JETP, ministry says

Indonesia has seen $1.1 bln allocated through JETP, ministry says

Published 01:20 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:20 on March 25, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC

Indonesia has received $1.1 billion in international funding via the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a ministerial update said Monday, as the government stressed the US's withdrawal would not affect other countries' commitment to the initiative. 
Indonesia has received $1.1 billion in international funding via the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a ministerial update said Monday, as the government stressed the US's withdrawal would not affect other countries' commitment to the initiative. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.