Americas > Venezuelan ag guild leader proposes carbon markets to modernise the sector

Venezuelan ag guild leader proposes carbon markets to modernise the sector

Published 21:04 on March 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:04 on March 24, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The leader of a Venezuelan agricultural association is pushing for the government and farmers alike to embrace international carbon markets, according to local media.
The leader of a Venezuelan agricultural association is pushing for the government and farmers alike to embrace international carbon markets, according to local media.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.