Forest restoration must prioritise biodiversity outcomes, study says

Published 12:43 on March 24, 2025

Forest restoration efforts should better consider outcomes for biodiversity, with emerging market-based mechanisms offering a promising opportunity to secure additional funding, according to a recent paper.
Forest restoration efforts should better consider outcomes for biodiversity, with emerging market-based mechanisms offering a promising opportunity to secure additional funding, according to a recent paper.


