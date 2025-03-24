Emissions and economic growth finally separate, IEA says

Published 09:05 on March 24, 2025 / Last updated at 09:24 on March 24, 2025 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US

The International Energy Agency (IEA) found a record year for power demand in 2024 even as emissions growth slowed, underlining the fact that after decades, economic and emissions growth are finally and demonstrably decoupling.