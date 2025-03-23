Rwanda launches reforestation drive with focus on carbon offsetting, seed systems
Published 22:33 on March 23, 2025 / Last updated at 23:39 on March 23, 2025 / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Rwanda on Friday launched a national initiative aimed at planting 30 million trees this year, part of efforts to boost climate resilience and create new income opportunities for farmers through an expanding carbon offset market.
