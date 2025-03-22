EU’s 2040 target still due by end of March, followed by NDC in Q2
Published 13:06 on March 22, 2025 / Last updated at 13:06 on March 22, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Commission denied reports that its 2040 target proposal could be delayed into the second quarter, rectifying statements from its vice-president Teresa Ribera who suggested in an interview that the initiative would be postponed.
