Major EU political groups commit to maintaining CBAM integrity
Published 00:28 on March 22, 2025 / Last updated at 00:28 on March 22, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Three of the largest political groups in the European Parliament have pledged to uphold the integrity of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by limiting legislative changes to the scope proposed by the European Commission last month.
