UPDATE – Slight drop to available allowances at Q2 WCI auction

Published 20:22 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 20:47 on March 21, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

The California-Quebec jointed WCI auction in May will offer a lower volume of allowances in the second quarterly sale of 2025 than it did in the first, according to a Friday notice from California regulator ARB.