Africa > Ghana’s Article 6 pipeline teeming with projects, one for issuance by Q2 -report

Ghana’s Article 6 pipeline teeming with projects, one for issuance by Q2 -report

Published 23:00 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:00 on March 21, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Switzerland, Voluntary

Ghana has received 70 projects for review in pursuit of eventual authorisation or endorsement, including 45 applications for Article 6 projects with sovereign nations, according to a report published Friday by the country’s Carbon Markets Office (CMO).
Ghana has received 70 projects for review in pursuit of eventual authorisation or endorsement, including 45 applications for Article 6 projects with sovereign nations, according to a report published Friday by the country’s Carbon Markets Office (CMO).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.