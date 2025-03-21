Americas > US CDR industry faces uncertain future amid political and economic challenges -expert

US CDR industry faces uncertain future amid political and economic challenges -expert

Published 19:00 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:00 on March 21, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The US CO2 removal (CDR) industry is facing challenges as political support decreases, investors grow cautious, and federal funding becomes uncertain, according to a recent article by an ex-DOE employee.
