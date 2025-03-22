CFTC: Investors add record V26 CCA length, producers reduce RGGI exposure
Published 00:34 on March 22, 2025 / Last updated at 00:34 on March 22, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
Investors built their V26 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length while cutting V25s, and producers pulled back their RGGI Allowance (RGA) exposure, according to latest weekly data released Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Investors built their V26 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length while cutting V25s, and producers pulled back their RGGI Allowance (RGA) exposure, according to latest weekly data released Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.