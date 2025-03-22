CFTC: Investors add record V26 CCA length, producers reduce RGGI exposure

Published 00:34 on March 22, 2025 / Last updated at 00:34 on March 22, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

Investors built their V26 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length while cutting V25s, and producers pulled back their RGGI Allowance (RGA) exposure, according to latest weekly data released Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).