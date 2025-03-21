Analysts cast doubt on likelihood of rapid progress in potential UK-EU market linking talks

Published 17:43 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 18:05 on March 21, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Political announcements on the possibility of negotiations between the UK and Europe over linking their carbon markets have triggered significant price volatility in UKAs in the last two weeks, but analysts have cast doubt over the likelihood of meaningful talks leading to an agreement in the near term.