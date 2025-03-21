Analysts cast doubt on likelihood of rapid progress in potential UK-EU market linking talks
Published 17:43 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 18:05 on March 21, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Political announcements on the possibility of negotiations between the UK and Europe over linking their carbon markets have triggered significant price volatility in UKAs in the last two weeks, but analysts have cast doubt over the likelihood of meaningful talks leading to an agreement in the near term.
Political announcements on the possibility of negotiations between the UK and Europe over linking their carbon markets have triggered significant price volatility in UKAs in the last two weeks, but analysts have cast doubt over the likelihood of meaningful talks leading to an agreement in the near term.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.