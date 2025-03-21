ETS2 price hinges on how quickly five EU countries curb emissions, researchers say
Published 16:51 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 16:51 on March 21, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS
Future prices under the EU's emissions trading system (ETS2) targeting heating and road transport fuels will largely depend on how quickly five European countries can decarbonise, with road transport playing a key role, a think tank has found.
