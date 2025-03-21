Asia Pacific > BRIEFING: Industry groups eye pilot for common ASEAN carbon market by late 2025

BRIEFING: Industry groups eye pilot for common ASEAN carbon market by late 2025

Published 15:03 on March 21, 2025

The signatories of the ASEAN Common Carbon Framework (ACCF) met this week to discuss the modalities of a common carbon market for the region, expecting to launch a pilot by Q4 2025.
The signatories of the ASEAN Common Carbon Framework (ACCF) met this week to discuss the modalities of a common carbon market for the region, expecting to launch a pilot by Q4 2025.


