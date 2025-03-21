Asia Pacific > Australia’s environment sees slight improvement, but major threats to biodiversity persist, report finds

Australia’s environment sees slight improvement, but major threats to biodiversity persist, report finds

Published 13:29 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:29 on March 21, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity

The status of Australia's environment slightly improved last year, though habitat destruction, invasive species, and the ongoing climate crisis continue to threaten native ecosystems, according to an annual report released this week.
The status of Australia's environment slightly improved last year, though habitat destruction, invasive species, and the ongoing climate crisis continue to threaten native ecosystems, according to an annual report released this week.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.