BRIEFING: Romania eyes lion’s share of EU CO2 storage target

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Bucharest has an obligation to provide 10.3 million tonnes of annual CO2 storage capacity under the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), representing about 20% of the EU’s objective by 2030, according to figures circulated in Brussels by the country’s national regulator.