BRIEFING: Romania eyes lion’s share of EU CO2 storage target
Published 12:36 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:36 on March 21, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Bucharest has an obligation to provide 10.3 million tonnes of annual CO2 storage capacity under the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), representing about 20% of the EU’s objective by 2030, according to figures circulated in Brussels by the country’s national regulator.
