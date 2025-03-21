EMEA > BRIEFING: Romania eyes lion’s share of EU CO2 storage target

Published 12:36 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:36 on March 21, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Bucharest has an obligation to provide 10.3 million tonnes of annual CO2 storage capacity under the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), representing about 20% of the EU’s objective by 2030, according to figures circulated in Brussels by the country’s national regulator.
