European carbon prices opened with a gap higher on Friday morning as energy prices also jumped on reports of an attack on infrastructure at the Sudzha gas transmission facility in western Russia, before falling back amid steady selling for much of the morning, while UKAs hit a nine-month high after yet another update that the UK government was considering linking to the EU ETS.