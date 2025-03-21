Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:10 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:10 on March 21, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices opened with a gap higher on Friday morning as energy prices also jumped on reports of an attack on infrastructure at the Sudzha gas transmission facility in western Russia, before falling back amid steady selling for much of the morning, while UKAs hit a nine-month high after yet another update that the UK government was considering linking to the EU ETS.
European carbon prices opened with a gap higher on Friday morning as energy prices also jumped on reports of an attack on infrastructure at the Sudzha gas transmission facility in western Russia, before falling back amid steady selling for much of the morning, while UKAs hit a nine-month high after yet another update that the UK government was considering linking to the EU ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.