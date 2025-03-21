Americas > Most new carbon storage on land not in living plants, study says

Most new carbon storage on land not in living plants, study says

Published 08:42 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:42 on March 21, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Most of the carbon absorbed by land over the past three decades has ended up in non-living reservoirs rather than in growing trees and plants, according to a study that challenges previous models of Earth’s carbon cycle.
Most of the carbon absorbed by land over the past three decades has ended up in non-living reservoirs rather than in growing trees and plants, according to a study that challenges previous models of Earth’s carbon cycle.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.