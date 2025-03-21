EMEA > Aramco launches first DAC pilot unit in Saudi Arabia

Published 07:48 on March 21, 2025

Saudi oil major Aramco has launched Saudi Arabia’s first CO2 direct air capture (DAC) test unit, with a capacity to remove 12 tonnes of CO2 per year, it has announced.
