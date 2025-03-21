Asia Pacific > BRIEFING: Too early to predict credit issuance impact on Cambodian REDD+ projects from dam developments, operator says

BRIEFING: Too early to predict credit issuance impact on Cambodian REDD+ projects from dam developments, operator says

Published 05:31 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:31 on March 21, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Proposed hydropower dams will likely cut a small swathe through several active and proposed REDD+ projects in Cambodia, but its operator says it is too early to say how the work will impact carbon credit issuance.
