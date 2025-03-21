Taiwan adds soil carbon methodology to domestic voluntary scheme
Published 03:52 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 03:52 on March 21, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Taiwan's environment ministry on Thursday approved a methodology that aims to create carbon sinks through soil management activities, expanding the number of domestically developed nature-based offset methodologies to five.
