US House Democrat sets sights on EPA-enforced ETS for power plants, industry
Published 23:19 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 23:19 on March 20, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
A Democratic lawmaker has turned to Congress to legislate a cap-and-trade scheme for power generators and large industrial CO2 emitters to reduce emissions, even as the US EPA rescinds environmental regulations of the prior administration.
A Democratic lawmaker has turned to Congress to legislate a cap-and-trade scheme for power generators and large industrial CO2 emitters to reduce emissions, even as the US EPA rescinds environmental regulations of the prior administration.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.