Americas > WCI Markets: CCAs retreat amidst ARB uncertainty, WCA market tightens

WCI Markets: CCAs retreat amidst ARB uncertainty, WCA market tightens

Published 00:03 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:03 on March 21, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices slipped from an early week bump as the market once again faced rulemaking delay-induced uncertainty, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) rose amidst ongoing tightness, traders said.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices slipped from an early week bump as the market once again faced rulemaking delay-induced uncertainty, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) rose amidst ongoing tightness, traders said.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.