WCI Markets: CCAs retreat amidst ARB uncertainty, WCA market tightens

Published 00:03 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 00:03 on March 21, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices slipped from an early week bump as the market once again faced rulemaking delay-induced uncertainty, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) rose amidst ongoing tightness, traders said.