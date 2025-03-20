Americas > Alberta bill demands provincial control over emissions data

Alberta bill demands provincial control over emissions data

Published 18:56 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:56 on March 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada

Alberta proposed an amendment to existing law that would restrict the federal government from collecting emissions data of oil and gas facilities.
