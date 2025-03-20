UK govt confirms “actively considering” ETS link with EU in formal response to speculation

Published 19:22 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 19:35 on March 20, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The UK government formally confirmed it is considering the case for linking the country's carbon market to the EU ETS in an update published late on Thursday, but cautioned that this does not anticipate any outcome of key talks in May with the bloc.