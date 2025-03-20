Americas > Overlapping federal laws could hinder US marine-based CDR development -report

A new analysis outlines potential US legal frameworks for marine-based CO2 removal (mCDR) projects, arguing that while existing liability laws could hinder development, alternative environmental liability regimes could provide clearer legal pathways.
