ICAO estimates 100-150 mln carbon credits needed for CORSIA Phase 1
Published 17:01 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 17:01 on March 20, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary
UN aviation agency ICAO has calculated that CORSIA offsetting requirements for 2024-26 emissions will reach between 100-150 million tonnes, while the total for the 2024-35 period could hit as high as 1.5 bln tonnes.
