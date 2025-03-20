EMEA > European Commission to release EU ETS verified emissions data for 2024 on Apr. 4

European Commission to release EU ETS verified emissions data for 2024 on Apr. 4

Published 16:11 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:11 on March 20, 2025  /  EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland

The European Commission will release preliminary 2024 verified emissions figures for the EU ETS on Apr. 4, it announced Thursday.
