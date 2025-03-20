Accountancy organisations urge broader climate disclosure standards to prevent greenwashing
Published 13:36 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 13:36 on March 20, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) should expand the scope of its proposed climate-related disclosure requirements, warn chartered accountancy bodies, who argue that the current approach risks greenwashing.
