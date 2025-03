SBTi plans for removals may cause more harm than good for CDR industry, webinar hears

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

More harm than good could result from the proposal by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) to allow companies to use carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits to meet their hard-to-abate residual Scope 1 emission targets, a webinar heard Thursday.