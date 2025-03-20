EMEA > Soil carbon at risk in European agriculture land, EU research shows

Soil carbon at risk in European agriculture land, EU research shows

Published 14:42 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:42 on March 20, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based

Soil organic carbon is at risk in large parts of European and UK agricultural land, and any further loss would negatively impact the EU's climate change mitigation efforts and food security, a study by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre has warned.
Soil organic carbon is at risk in large parts of European and UK agricultural land, and any further loss would negatively impact the EU's climate change mitigation efforts and food security, a study by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre has warned.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.