Equinor sticks with net zero target, as investor divests away

Published 12:57 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 12:57 on March 20, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Voluntary

Equinor says it is sticking to its goal of achieving net zero carbon intensity across its direct and indirect emissions, despite a decision last month to ease off its capital expenditure and targets for renewable energy, according to the Norwegian oil and gas giant's updated energy transition plan.