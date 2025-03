Equinor sticks with net zero target, as investor divests away

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Equinor says it is sticking to its goal of achieving net zero carbon intensity across its direct and indirect emissions, despite a decision last month to ease off its capital expenditure and targets for renewable energy, according to the Norwegian oil and gas giant's updated energy transition plan.