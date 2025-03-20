Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:28 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 12:32 on March 20, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices handed back some of Wednesday's 3% gain on Thursday morning amid what some sources said was profit taking, magnified by the weakest auction of the year to date, while energy markets also drifted on further reports that Germany and France are seeking to relax gas storage mandates from 2026.
