RWE cuts clean energy spending by €10 bln citing US risks
Published 08:38 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 08:38 on March 20, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, EMEA, US
German energy giant RWE has slashed its green spending by €10 billion over the next five years, citing regulatory uncertainties and increased risks – particularly in the US where President Trump ordered an immediate freeze on permits for new wind energy projects.
German energy giant RWE has slashed its green spending by €10 billion over the next five years, citing regulatory uncertainties and increased risks – particularly in the US where President Trump ordered an immediate freeze on permits for new wind energy projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.