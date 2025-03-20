RWE cuts clean energy spending by €10 bln citing US risks

Published 08:38 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 08:38 on March 20, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, EMEA, US

German energy giant RWE has slashed its green spending by €10 billion over the next five years, citing regulatory uncertainties and increased risks – particularly in the US where President Trump ordered an immediate freeze on permits for new wind energy projects.