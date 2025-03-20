Rating agency assigns weak score to first approved PACM carbon project
Published 08:13 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 08:13 on March 20, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A carbon rating agency has assigned a relatively low score to the first approved project that has transitioned to the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) from the from the Kyoto-era Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).
A carbon rating agency has assigned a relatively low score to the first approved project that has transitioned to the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) from the from the Kyoto-era Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.