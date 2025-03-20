Asia Pacific > Maori land trust strikes novel carbon credit leasing deal

Maori land trust strikes novel carbon credit leasing deal

Published 03:35 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:35 on March 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

A Maori land trust in New Zealand’s central North Island has struck an innovative agreement to lease its carbon credits, worth around NZ$9 million.
