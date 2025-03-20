Asia Pacific > Australia kickstarts Hydrogen Headstart programme with A$814 mln

Australia kickstarts Hydrogen Headstart programme with A$814 mln

Published 03:49 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:49 on March 20, 2025

The Australian government has awarded its first tranche of cash under the Hydrogen Headstart programme, with A$814 million ($515 mln) to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) Murchison project in Western Australia.
