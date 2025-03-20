Asia Pacific > ANALYSIS: JCM supply outlook clouded by project development uncertainties, despite solid demand

ANALYSIS: JCM supply outlook clouded by project development uncertainties, despite solid demand

Published 08:30 on March 20, 2025

Japan has pledged to utilise the bilateral Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) for its climate ambitions, but the lengthy project development process and changes in the international institutional environment have raised doubts over the programme's ability to generate a sufficient amount of credits, according to observers.
