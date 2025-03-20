Asia Pacific > Emissions continue to fall from dairy giant Fonterra’s operations

Emissions continue to fall from dairy giant Fonterra’s operations

Published 02:23 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:25 on March 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

Scope 1 and 2 emissions at Fonterra continued to fall in the first half of FY25, the New Zealand-headquartered dairy co-op reported on Thursday.
Scope 1 and 2 emissions at Fonterra continued to fall in the first half of FY25, the New Zealand-headquartered dairy co-op reported on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.