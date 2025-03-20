Americas > Global assurance provider acquires consulting and advisory firm specialising in offset projects

Global assurance provider acquires consulting and advisory firm specialising in offset projects

Published 01:36 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:36 on March 20, 2025  /  Americas, Bavardage, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A global assurance and certification provider backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives has acquired a US-based clean energy consulting and advisory firm that specialises in carbon offset projects.
A global assurance and certification provider backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives has acquired a US-based clean energy consulting and advisory firm that specialises in carbon offset projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.