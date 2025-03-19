EU sees “no significant evidence” of evasion from maritime ETS, despite rising costs
Published 18:17 on March 19, 2025 / Last updated at 18:17 on March 19, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
A European Commission report taking stock of the extension of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to the maritime sector has detected “no significant evidence” of evasion or circumvention, despite an average 3.7% increase in overall shipping costs caused by the bloc's carbon pricing scheme.
