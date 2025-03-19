BRIEFING: US states can help unlock domestic DAC growth, with or without federal support
Published 20:44 on March 19, 2025 / Last updated at 20:44 on March 19, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, US, Voluntary
US states have several mechanisms they can leverage to push direct air capture (DAC) development and adoption forward, with or without federal government support, according to panellists at a conference in New York on Tuesday.
