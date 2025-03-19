Americas > Brazilian firms merge to expand NbS carbon offerings

Brazilian firms merge to expand NbS carbon offerings

Published 15:41 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:41 on March 19, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

An investment manager specialising in Brazilian farmland restoration and a São Paulo-based agroforestry consultancy have merged to expand their nature-based solutions (NbS) and carbon trading offerings, local media reported Monday.
An investment manager specialising in Brazilian farmland restoration and a São Paulo-based agroforestry consultancy have merged to expand their nature-based solutions (NbS) and carbon trading offerings, local media reported Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.