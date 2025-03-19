EMEA > Key EU lawmaker pushes back on ETS2 postponement

Key EU lawmaker pushes back on ETS2 postponement

Published 15:58 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:58 on March 19, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

A leading centre-right MEP has expressed doubts about postponing the new Emissions Trading System for heating and road transport fuels (ETS2), in a pushback against growing calls for delaying the new scheme to prevent a consumer backlash.
A leading centre-right MEP has expressed doubts about postponing the new Emissions Trading System for heating and road transport fuels (ETS2), in a pushback against growing calls for delaying the new scheme to prevent a consumer backlash.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.