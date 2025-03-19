EMEA > UK presents ideas for revamping Grangemouth refinery into a clean industrial hub

UK presents ideas for revamping Grangemouth refinery into a clean industrial hub

Published 14:28 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:28 on March 19, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

The UK government is looking at credible long-term options for injecting new, low-carbon life into the country’s oldest oil refinery, as part of a wider push to spur clean and renewable infrastructure development.
The UK government is looking at credible long-term options for injecting new, low-carbon life into the country’s oldest oil refinery, as part of a wider push to spur clean and renewable infrastructure development.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.