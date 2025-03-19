EMEA > EU Commission unveils action plan for next-generation clean steel

EU Commission unveils action plan for next-generation clean steel

Published 13:13 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:07 on March 19, 2025  / and /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission unveiled its Steel and Metals Action Plan on Wednesday, aiming to protect steelmakers from unfair global competition while putting them on track to cut emissions down to net zero by 2050.
