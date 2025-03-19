International > IMO takes first steps towards digitalisation of global shipping

IMO takes first steps towards digitalisation of global shipping

Published 10:55 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:10 on March 19, 2025  / /  International, Shipping

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has taken the first steps towards a global strategy for digitalisation, building on the use of emerging technologies to spearhead efficiency, safety, and sustainability in shipping.
